PONTIAN: Polling for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election has been proceeding smoothly since the polling centres opened at 8am today.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said there had been no reports of any serious incidents and the voting process was going on peacefully.

“The voter turnout was 13% as at 9am.

“I would like to urge voters to come out and vote early because the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms in the afternoon,” he told reporters while visiting the polling centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato’ Mohd Yunos Sulaiman, Pekan Nanas, here today.

The centre has 2,247 voters in five streams. — Bernama