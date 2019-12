IPOH: Preparations to turn Pulau Pangkor into a duty-free island (PBC) on Jan 1, 2020 is now almost 95% completed, said State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman, Tan Kar Hing.

He said among those carried out were upgrading facilities such as jetties, landscapes and lightings.

‘’All preparations are proceeding according to schedule and I am confident on Jan 1, 2020, visitors will be able to buy duty-free goods,’’ he told a media conference after a Selangor Persona Tour Programme here today.

Present to launch the event was Selangor Tourism and Culture, Malay Civilisation and Heritage Committee chairman, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.

In the meantime, Tan stressed that it was the stand of the state government that alcohol was not listed as a tax free good on Pulau Pangkor currently.

However, he did not rule out that the policy would be reviewed if there was demand based on logical factors.

On the presence of tourists in Perak next year, Tan said the state government targeted a three to five per cent hike.

For the past three consecutive years, Perak recorded the arrivals of 7.6 million domestic tourists, he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid said Selangor targeted the arrival of eight million tourists next year.

‘’As of September this year, Selangor recorded 5.38 million tourists, a four per cent increase compared to the same period last year,’’ he added. — Bernama