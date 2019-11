PONTIAN: The nomination of candidates for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election took place smoothly at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today, with no untoward incident recorded, said Pontian district police chief Supt Mustafa Bakri Salleh.

A total of 1,185 personnel were deployed for today’s process, and this included personnel from contingents and districts across Johor, as well as officers from Bukit Aman, he told reporters upon the conclusion of the nominations, at about noon.

The by-election on Nov 16 will see a six-cornered fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Karmaine Sardini, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), and Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah), as well as independents comprising tuition centre founder Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar.

Voting day has been fixed for Nov 16, while early voting will begin on Nov 12.

Mustafa also advised all contesting parties to conduct their campaigning in line with set regulations – the campaigning period lasts from today until 11.59pm on Nov 15.

The Tanjung Piai seat was vacated on Sept 21 with the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik who was also a Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

In the 14th General Election last year, he contested as part of the Pakatan Harapan alliance, defeating Wee and Nordin Othman of PAS with a majority of 524 votes. — Bernama