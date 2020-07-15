Smooth school reopening, all complying with SOP: Radzi Jidin

TANAH MERAH: The Education Ministry is satisfied with the reopening of school sessions in all schools nationwide today with all parties complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Senior Minister Dr Radzi Jidin said that based on his checks at several schools here, he found that the process went smoothly with all students and teachers in compliance with the SOP such as temperature check, social distancing, wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitiser.

He said that during his visit to four primary and secondary schools here, he found that all parties were complying with the SOP issued and everything was going smoothly.

“Although we practice social distancing, all schools managed to accommodate all students without having to hold two sessions. This proves that all parties, namely, teachers, students and parents fully understood the SOP issued,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Batu Gajah, here today.

Today is the first day of reopening of school sessions for Forms One to Four students and Years Five to Six pupils, as well as those in the remove classes, pre-schools and kindergartens.

Radzi said that fully residential schools have yet to be reopened, including several schools in Sarawak, on the advice of the Health Ministry.

“We are working with all parties to ensure that the pandemic is under control and what is important is to comply with the SOP,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that all students who attended the school today will be able to adapt (to the new normal) similar to Form Five and Six students, in a short period of time.

He also reminded everyone that the Covid-19 has yet to be fully eradicated and all parties must ensure to continue adhering to the SOP, including those who travel to and from school by bus. - Bernama