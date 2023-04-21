Smooth traffic flow on all major highways this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways is smooth and under control ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration tomorrow.

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) when contacted said as at 9 am, traffic heading to the north is clear even though traffic at two locations namely from Slim River to Sungkai and from Tapah to Gopeng is slow moving.

Vehicles heading to the East Coast were reported to be moving slowly from Genting Sempah tunnel to Genting Sempah Rest Area.

Apart from that, traffic heading south was also reported to be clear.

Meanwhile, PLUS on its Twitter account said a stalled lorry was reported at Kilometre 233.4 southbound from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar which caused the left lane to be obstructed even though traffic is smooth in the area.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via toll free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM line at 1800-88-7752 as well as its Twitter site at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.