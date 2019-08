KUALA PILAH: The Kuala Pilah District Traffic Management Plan will be implemented from Aug 10 to 12, to ensure smooth traffic flow along the Kuala Pilah-Seremban stretch in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

Kuala Pilah district officer Syahrul Nizam Saleh said the system which has incorporated several traffic management strategies and initiatives would be operational beginning this Saturday along the Kuala Pilah-Seremban route.

He said among the strategies and initiatives were doing away with the traffic lights along the Kuala Pilah-Seremban stretch, beginning at the Ampang Tinggi intersection here, right up to the Ulu Bendul Recreational Park.

“Without the traffic lights at the Ampang Tinggi intersection, those travelling from Jalan Seremban Lama heading towards Seremban would have to make a ‘U’ turn at the traffic light junction in front of the Kuala Pilah Giant Hypermart as the road leading to Seremban would be closed to facilitate traffic flow.

“In addition, the Jalan Undang Johol-Jalan Perpateh and the Jalan Datuk Undang Johol-Jalan Datuk Abdul Manap intersections will be closed while the Jalan Datuk Undang Johol-Jalan Ulu Muar will remain opened and will only be closed should there be severe traffic congestion in Kuala Pilah town,“ he said in a statement here today.

Syahrul Nizam said road users entering Kuala Pilah town from Jempol could either go through the lane next to the Kuala Pilah RHB Bank or via the Jalan Bukit Recreation Park before getting to Jalan Perpateh.

He hoped the temporary measure devised by the Kuala Pilah District Traffic Management Committee would help to reduce and control traffic congestion during the festive season.

For more information and traffic updates visit Info Trafik Rasmi Kuala Pilah-Seremban Facebook Page, check InfoTrafik-KP twitter handle or contact the Kuala Pilah District Police Headquarters operations room at 06-4842999. — Bernama