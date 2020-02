KUALA LUMPUR: Smuggled cigarettes worth almost RM5 million were seized in separate operations mounted by the Customs Department and the police in Kajang and Port Klang since last Friday.

In the operation in Kajang yesterday, a total of 17,000 cartons of smuggled cigarettes worth over RM2.7 million were seized.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, in a statement here today, said police also arrested two men and seized two lorries and a van during the operation.

The two men, aged 30 and 54, have been remanded to facilitate further investigation into the case, he added.

In Port Klang, Selangor, an attempt to smuggle RM1.82 million worth of cigarettes from Iraq into the country was thwarted with the detention of two containers at the West Port last Friday.

Assistant director-general of Customs (Enforcement) Datuk Johari Alifiah said the seizure involved unpaid tax and duties worth RM17.34 million.

He said the containers arrived at the West Port last December, but no declaration was made on the consignment.

“Investigation is still ongoing as no one has come forward to claim the consignment,” he added. - Bernama