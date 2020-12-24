Smuggled frozen meat, dry goods worth RM2 million seized

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have seized over 20 tonnes of frozen meat and dry goods worth RM2 million since Jan 27 this year.

General Operations Force (GOF) Internal Security and Public Order deputy director, Datuk Kasuahdi Ali said the seizures came from 40 cases in Kelantan with the arrest five locals, aged 24 to 35, and confiscation of 36 vehicles.

He added that there were incidents where smugglers escaped and abandoned their contraband.

“Besides frozen meat, other items seized include chicken, fruits, vegetables and rice.

“All frozen items, including meat and chicken, are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand. Arrests and seizures have been conducted by the Kelantan GOP while no cases were recorded in other states.”

Kasuahdi said these anti-smuggling efforts were part of the Ops Benteng Covid-19 assignment in Kelantan.

He said that the cases were investigated under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspections Services (Maqis) Act 2011 for bringing in agricultural produce without a legal import permit from Maqis and Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, for possessing the illicit items.

In addition, he said the police would continue monitoring and patrolling, including using drones to curb the smuggling of frozen meat and other products.

On Monday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) opened an investigation paper in Johor over an alleged import meat cartel under Sections 16 and 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

On Dec 1, a frozen meat company warehouse in Taman Perindustrian Senai, Johor Bahru, Johor was raided by the authorities based on intelligence from Maqis for suspected involvement in the smuggling of frozen meat.

The cartel is believed to have used a warehouse in Senai to produce false labels and stamps that were then pasted on the repackaged meat.-Bernama