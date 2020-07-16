Smuggled goods worth RM10m seized at Kelantan-Thai border from Jan-June

PASIR MAS: The General Operations Force (PGA) Southeast Brigade has seized various smuggled goods worth RM10.28 million during the period between January and June this year on the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan, a figure that saw a threefold increase over the same period last year.

Southeast Brigade Commander SAC Hasan Basri Ahmad Safar said the seizure of more than RM10 million was made in 296 cases related to smuggling activities, while last year goods worth RM3.16 million were seized, involving 189 cases during the same period.

“Among those seized were ketum leaves, cigarettes, daily necessities, petrol and others that were attempted to be smuggled in and out of the Malaysia-Thailand border in the state through several illegal bases,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after witnessing the handover ceremony between the 7th PGA Battalion Commanding Officer (PGA7) Supt Azhari Nusi and PGA9 Commanding Officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof to carry out the COVID-19 Op Benteng at the PGA Headquarters in Lubok Setol here, today.

Meanwhile, Hasan Basri said in the Op Benteng which was conducted from June 16 to July 16, it managed to seize various contraband worth RM4.5 million involving 91 arrests.

He said the arrests involved 95 men, 13 women and four children as well as 55 vehicles involved in smuggling activities at the country’s borders in the state. — Bernama