SEMPORNA: A boat belonging to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) was shot at in Semporna waters yesterday afternoon.

When contacted, Semporna District Police Chief Supt Sabarudin Rahmat confirmed the incident at 5.30pm in the waters near Pulau Mataking.

“The JKDM has lodged a police report in Semporna tonight and an investigation is underway,“ he said.

The incident was believed to be related to a cigarette smuggling case. — Bernama