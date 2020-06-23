Smuggling drugs using drone: PDRM nabs ‘boy setan’

KUALA LUMPUR: He was flying high as a drug dealer smuggling the contraband from Johor into Singapore.

But “Boy Setan”, a suspected Singaporean drug dealer sought by police for allegedly using drones to fly drugs into the island state, was arrested in Johor today.

Federal police narcotics crimes investigations department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the 40-year-old suspect was arrested by Johor police at about 12pm.

He told theSun that a remand order to detain the suspect for further investigations will be sought today. (Wed)

It is learnt that the Johor NCID had raided an apartment where the suspect was holed up.

The foreigner is also sought by Singapore police.

In the first case of cross-border drug smuggling with the use of drones uncovered in Malaysia, Johor police revealed on Monday that the suspect was allegedly responsible for flying drugs into Singapore using drones.

It was reported last week that in a joint-cooperation between Johor and Singapore police two men aged 29 and 34 were arrested in Singapore after they allegedly flew a drone carrying almost 300 grammes of syabu to and fro Kranji and Johor Bahru.

In a follow-up operation, Singapore police also arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man and made a larger seizure of a variety of drugs.

Police said that the drug pushers had attached bag filled with the drugs to the drone before it was flown across the borders of both countries.

The new trend in cross-border narcotics smuggling has triggered a red alert prompting the authorities here and at neighbouring countries to intensify aerial survelliances at the borders.

Ramli told theSun yesterday that police are working closely with its Singapore, Indonesian and Thai counterparts to thwart such stealthy attempts of drug smuggling.