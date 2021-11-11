Smuggling heroin in fish barrels to HK, international syndicate busted

JOHOR BAHRU: Police busted an international syndicate which tried to smuggle heroin using 1.3-tonne fish barrels into Hong Kong in several raids around the state last Saturday.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director, Datuk Razarudin Husain (pix) said the syndicate, which had been operating since the end of last year, was targeting the Hong Kong market and believed to have used the same modus operandi nine times.

He said 12 locals including a woman, aged 36 to 53, believed to be involved with the syndicate, were arrested in four raids conducted simultaneously in Kajang, Selangor; Gelang Patah, Iskandar Puteri and Pekan Nanas in Pontian.

“The modus operandi was to hide the thinly packaged drugs at the bottom of the frozen fish barrels to be exported using air cargo to Hong Kong.

“Based on the investigation, the seizure of 20.41 kg of heroin worth RM1.9 million was the ninth time the syndicate was sending drugs to Hong Kong,“ he told the media at the Johor police contingent headquarters, with state police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, also present.

Razarudin said although the number of seizures was not big, the syndicate, believed to be getting supplies from the Golden Triangle, was also believed to have received orders from other syndicates in Australia.

“This modus operandi is also the first to be detected where they brought the drugs in through Malaysia’s northern border before being taken to a house in Pekan Nanas, Pontian, to be packed and sent to Hong Kong via cargo at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“The drugs were also in thin packages weighing 270 gm to 275 gm each. The technique allowed them to pass the screening of cargo companies.

“The syndicate is believed to be using other companies that are registered and have a licence to import frozen fish, to evade the authorities.

“Further investigation found that seven of the individuals had criminal records related to crime and drugs while one of them tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

“Police also confiscated several assets of the syndicate, including vehicles, cash, money in accounts, jewellery and watches estimated to be worth RM710,851.98,“ said Razarudin.

All of them are being remanded until this Saturday for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama