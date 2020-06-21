SEARCH
Snap election best way to resolve political issues: Mahdzir Khalid

21 Jun 2020 / 22:41 H.
    Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is also TNB chairman, speaks during a press conference today. - Bernama

KUALA NERANG: A snap general election is the best solution to resolve the current political issues, especially with regard to the difference between the number of government and opposition members of parliament, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

“Many questions have arisen, how many government and opposition MPs (we have), so this election should be held so that we can have a solid government in term of support of MPs.

“I as Padang Terap MP also give full support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister,“ he told reporters, here today.

Mahdzir also supported a statement by another Umno vice-president, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who suggested that Parliament should be dissolved to make way for the 15th General Election. - Bernama

