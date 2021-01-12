Snatch theft gang smashed

SERDANG: A snatch theft gang responsible for more than a dozen cases here and in Kajang was busted by police with the arrest of three men recently.

Serdang police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said yesterday the three suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were held in Sungai Buloh, Cheras and Kajang in the early hours of Jan 1 by a police team from the district serious crimes unit.

He said police seized cellphones, gold jewellery, laptop computers and cameras, all believed to be stolen, from the suspects.

All three suspects, who have 22 past records for crimes and drug related offences, are believed to be responsible for 14 cases of snatch thefts in Kajang and Serdang over the past 10 months.

Razali said the gang members mainly targeted their victims at petrol stations where they would snatch necklaces or cellphones from customers while on motorcycles.

Razali cited a case of a 49-year-old private company staff who had a RM3,000 gold chain snatched while filling up his car with petrol at a station at Bandar Pinggiran Putra, Seri Kembangan in November last year.