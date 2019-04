MIRI: Police were able to resolve a snatch case reported in front of a school here within 24 hours with the arrest of a suspect yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the 22-year-old suspect was arrested at 11.14am, following a report lodged by the victim, a 42-year-old clerk, at noon on April 16.

“The victim was riding a motorcycle in front of SK Pujut Corner when another motorcyclist snatched her handbag, containing a handphone and cash, which was placed in the motorcycle basket,” he said in a statement.

Police are investigating the case under Section 392 of the Penal Code. — Bernama