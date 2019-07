KUALA LUMPUR: A group of four snatch thieves who gathered at a hotel room to plan their daily crimes were arrested by police in Sri Hartamas on Monday.

Police believe the four were behind a string of snatch theft cases in Brickfields, Sentul, Cheras and Petaling Jaya.

Brickfields police chief ACP Ruslan Khalid today said a 25-year-old woman lost her handbag containing cash and valuables to two men on a motorcycle in Desa Sri Hartamas at noon on Saturday.

He said following a report lodged by the victim, police carried out investigations before raiding a suite room at a hotel in Sri Hartamas where two men in the 20’s were arrested.

“We recovered some of the items reported missing by the victim and also valuables belonging to other victims,“ he said. “We learnt that the suspects had gathered at the hotel room with two other accomplices prior to pulling off snatch thefts in the city.

“We managed to nab their accomplices at a housing area in Cheras hours later. All four from Cheras tested positive for drug abuse and have past criminal records,“ he said.

Ruslan said although police have identified at least five cases committed by the suspects, it is believed that it is just the tip of the iceberg.

He urged those who have information on the cases or suspects to contact Brickfields police at 03-22979222.