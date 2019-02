KUALA LUMPUR: Julau MP Larry Sng Wei Shien has sent a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah to express his wish to visit the 47 Malaysians detained in Banteay Meanchey Prison, Cambodia.

In the letter, Sng also asked the view of Saifuddin concerning the desires of several family members of the Malaysian detainees and media representatives, to join him on the trip to see for themselves the conditions of the detainees there.

‘’I have just been informed by a family member (of a detainee) who is now in Cambodia that one of the Malaysian detainees has been taken to a hospital last week for a stomach operation.

‘’Seeing communication is very limited, I am endeavouring to use my personal capacity to obtain more detailed information on the matter,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Sng urged Malaysians to pray for the safety of the Malaysian detainees there.

“They are all our children, children of Malaysia,’’ he added.

Earlier, MFA confirmed the detention of 47 Malaysians in Poi Pet, Cambodia since Dec 11.

They were suspected to be involved in online gambling activities.

According to Wisma Putra, they were verbally informed of the detention of the 47 Malaysians by the police of Bantey Meanchey on Dec 28. — Bernama