KUALA LUMPUR: The Narcotics Nucleus Secretariat (SNN) will be restructured to ensure efforts to eradicate drug distribution activities can be implemented more effectively.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (pix) among the main foci which must be done by the SNN would include strengthening the co-operation network especially through intelligence information with foreign enforcement authorities.

‘’SNN comprises narcotics personnel and they are stationed on the national borders such as in Perlis, Kedah and Perak.

‘’I, myself, am drafting a new formula for SNN to enable the team to tackle the drug distribution activities on the borders,’’ he said.

He said this to Bernama after launching a peninsula level seminar on empowering the district narcotics CID chiefs at the Kuala Lumpur Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) College here yesterday.

Asked on the results of a visit to Colombia recently, Mohd Khalil said PDRM had set up a working group with the enforcement authorities of Colombia.

‘’We have learned much in Colombia including on drugs being placed in furniture, carpet and many more and the latest detected here was in coal,’’ he said.

In the meantime, he hoped the government could help the Narcotics CID by channeling more sophisticated technological aid.

‘’The drug syndicates are also evolving and indeed we require special new equipment to combat drug distribution activities,’’ he added. — Bernama