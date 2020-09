PETALING JAYA: The urge to party over the weekend led more than 300 people to pubs and nightclubs, but they got more than a little inebriated at the end of the night.

A total of 365 of them were nabbed by police for flouting conditions of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said yesterday that 105 others were arrested for failing to observe social distancing and 38 for not wearing face masks.

They were among 523 people held for various RMCO violations. A total of 483 of them were issued compounds while 40 were remanded, he added.

The operators of 20 business outlets were held for failing to provide registration books and QR codes to record the entry of customers into their premises. Four illegal immigrants were also detained.

Checks on business outlets continued over the weekend. A total of 45,847 premises were checked to ensure that standard operating procedures were in place.

They included 3,893 restaurants, 3,213 supermarkets, 520 government offices, 1,011 factories and 2,896 bank offices.

Apart from that, a total of 75 illegal immigrants were detained under Ops Benteng on Saturday.

Ismail Sabri said 35,991 individuals had returned to the country and to date 103 individuals had been sent to hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19 while 8,349 had been put on mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated centres.

The enhanced MCO in the Melur Zone in Amanjaya, Kedah has ended as scheduled, he added.