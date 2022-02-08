Social activist ‘Uncle Kentang’ down with Category 4 infection

PETALING JAYA: Popular social activist Kuan Chee Heng (pix) tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Kuan, who is also known as “Uncle Kentang” is down with a Category 4 Covid-19 infection and has been warded at Serdang Hospital.

Taking to his Facebook, Kuan said that his office will be closed for four days and the hotline will be shut down except for the ambulance services.

“We will increase Covid-19 ambulance units by two as many have been affected by Covid-19.

“Call 012-2423360 for Covid-19-related services and contact 011-55052148 for ambulance services,“ he said.

He also urged Malaysians to stay safe and wear face masks at all times.

His Facebook post has been flooded by comments from Malaysians who wished him a speedy recovery.

Kuan has been offering his service to the community for many years, helping the poor, the needy and the underprivileged.

He provides transport and ambulance service, free hearse and funeral for the poor and the Orang Asli community.

He also runs a food bank, operates a 12-hour suicidal hotline, helps arrange shelter for abused women and children as well as a community policing team to keep crimes at bay.