KUALA LUMPUR: Keeping a social distance can be the most caring gesture towards your loved ones during Aidilfitri, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N Ganabaskaran.

Conveying wishes in conjunction with Hari Raya tomorrow to all Muslims, he said this year the celebration will be different compared to before.

He however hoped that those who celebrate will still have a meaningful Aidilfitri.

“Now is the time to show our love from afar. With the use of modern digital platforms, there are ways that can be used to still make the Raya celebrations special by sending creative greetings, video calls between relatives and friends, and sending gifts via online shopping.

“It is important to keep a safe social distance from loved ones and friends especially older persons, infants and people who have a history of chronic illnesses as they can be at risk of developing complications if infected with Covid-19,“ he said in a statement here today.

The MMA also reminded all Malaysians to continue taking safety precautions at all times according to the standard operating procedure set by the Ministry of Health.

“Apart from protecting against Covid-19, it is also important to maintain good health such as avoiding oily food, over-eating, high sugar intake and drinking sufficient plain water daily,“ he said. — Bernama