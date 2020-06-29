Social events not allowed if organisers fail to control situation, guests’ behaviour: Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Social events are not allowed during the Recovery Movement Conditional Order (RMCO) period if the organisers feel they cannot control the situation or guests’ behaviour.

This aspect is included in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for holding social events such as feasts, and wedding and engagement ceremonies, approved at the Special Ministers’ Meeting on the Implementation of the MCO on June 22.

It also applies to organising social gatherings in non-Muslim houses of worship.

The Ministry of National Unity said the SOP covered important aspects in conducting social events such as limiting the number of attendees to 250 or less, depending on the space size, ensuring social distancing and these events could be held for three to five hours only.

The SOP also outlines that serving food buffet-style or self-service is not allowed, while the organisers must ensure social distancing among guests and avoid gathering.

“Guests are also not allowed to gather outside the event hall before or after the event,” the ministry added in its statement, here today. - Bernama