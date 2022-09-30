Social media posting did not refer to Ebit Lew: Witness

TENOM: A posting dated July 26, 2021 on social media by the first witness in Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew or Ebit Lew’s sexual harassment trial, did not refer to the preacher.

President of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Multiracial Reverted Muslims (MRM) Firdaus Wong Wai Hung, 39, who also a preacher, said the Facebook posting under the name Akhi Fairuz Al-Jengkawi, which belongs to the first witness Mohd Fairuz Abu, 37, only mentioned a famous celebrity preacher.

“MRM through its women’s wing are also handling several cases involving influential people in the community. The majority of the victims who complain do not know how and are afraid to seek justice.

“Therefore, the posting does not refer to Ebit Lew, because until now, the women’s wing of MRM is still receiving other high-profile cases,“ said the third prosecution witness during an examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Zahida Zakaria today.

Wong said the posting was made by Mohd Fairuz on his Facebook account after other woman had complained to them about sexual harassment by Ebit Lew.

Zahida: Do you know how the complainant (victim) started making a complaint to Mohd Fairuz?

Wong: After she (the complainant) saw a Facebook posting by Mohd Fairuz, the complainant contacted Mohd Fairuz through WhatsApp.

Zahida: Can you remember the content of the posting?

Wong: From what I can remember, the posting was about Akhi Fairuz’s willingness to help victims of sexual harassment.

Wong also identified one of the eight photos of male private parts shared by Mohd Fairuz, who received the photos from the complainant.

Ebit Lew, 37, faces 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and pictures to the victim’s phone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June last year.

The charge, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, provides for a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The trial before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani continues Dec 20. - Bernama