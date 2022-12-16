Social media users need to be more sensitive, avoid sharing inappropriate materials

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) advised social media users to be more careful and sensitive in sharing inappropriate videos and images that could lead to defamation and misunderstanding.

He said in case of any incident or tragedy, social media users should be more responsible and respect the victims and their families by giving them space and not spreading their shame to others through videos and images that could lead to misinterpretation.

Citing an example of a viral video showing a crying child next to the body of a woman who was believed to be his mother in a murder case in Kampung Icebox, Tawau, Fahmi said it was devastating to watch such a video and that it still has an effect on him.

“If it is possible, we must remind social media users that we have laws and Eastern manners and customs. We safeguard our dignity,” he told the media after attending his first monthly assembly with the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) staff here today.

Fahmi said the same goes for the victims of the landslide at Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali early today.

“Avoid showing the faces of children and their names. Everything we share should be based on authentic information disseminated by mainstream media,” he said.

Preliminary information from police said about 100 people were buried after a landslide occurred, but as of 11 am, 53 victims have been brought out safely, while nine perished in the incident. - Bernama