Social media will not influence decision of young voters

BANDAR BAHARU: The social media platform that is used as the main source of information for young people will not determine their decision in choosing a political party in their respective state during the state elections.

Puteri Umno chief Datuk Nurul Amal Mohd Fauzi (pix) said young people are smart enough to evaluate information and make their choice of voting this Saturday.

“I believe that young people out there will not use social media as a benchmark for them to vote in this state election,“ she told reporters when campaigning for Barisan Nasional’s (BN) candidate for the Bandar Baharu State Legislative Assembly, Nuraini Yusoff in Sungai Batu, Mahang, here today.

She also believes young people are not easily influenced by the incitement of hatred and provocations played by certain parties during this campaign period.

Touching on the campaign of Nuraini who is the only representative of Puteri Umno to contest in the six state elections, Nurul Amal said there was a wave of positive support from voters in the area for the BN candidate.

Nuraini who is also the Kedah Puteri Umno chief will face a one-on-one clash with former Dean of Universiti Sains Malaysia Engineering Studies Dr Muhammad Suffian Yusof who represents the Perikatan Nasional (PN). -Bernama