KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Synergy Programme launched by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) will set a new horizon in the quality of services offered by agencies which provide social security benefits to workers throughout the country, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the programme with the theme “Sinergi Perkasa, Rakyat Sejahtera” was the best formula to tackle the economic problems faced by Malaysians, especially those in the B40 category.

“Among the main objectives of this programme is to increase cost of living stipend and reduce poverty in the country.

“Through the social safety network system provided by the various ministries and agencies in the country, the government will ensure that no one, especially those in the B40 category, who really needs aid is excluded from the list for assistance,” she said at the launch of the Social Synergy Programme and the MySynergy System here today.

Also present were Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran and Socso’s chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

The Social Synergy program is an initiative to create a local social safety ecosystem which involves 17 strategic partners comprising government and non-governmental agencies.

All these agencies will work together on this platform which provides a holistic social security network and end-to-end solution for Malaysians.

It is also aimed at increasing income and reducing poverty levels and awareness of systematic financial management.

Among the agencies are the Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), the Melaka Islamic Religious Council and the Skuad Pengurusan Jenazah Malaysia.

Wan Azizah said the programme will not interfere with the acts, regulations and policies of the participating agencies.

“I urge other government and non-governmental agencies to join this programme which will benefit people of all levels of society. It is in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 20130 to provide a reasonable standard of living to all,” she said.

Earlier, in his speech, Kula Segaran said the programme took off on Aug 7, 2018, and as of Oct 2019, a total of 1,167 people from various backgrounds have registered with it.

“This programme will produce social security practitioners who are skilled not just in job security but also financial, business and other areas,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Kula Segaran said he will propose that all ministries join the Social Synergy Programme so that everyone will benefit. — Bernama