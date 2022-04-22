Social Welfare Dept, police rescue girl abused by stepmother

SEREMBAN: A 10-year-old girl was rescued by protection officers from the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and police from her abusive stepmother at a house in Sikamat, here, last Monday.

Negeri Sembilan JKM director, Rosnah Sardi said the victim was still being treated at the paediatric ward of Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, here.

“The girl suffered injuries to the left side of her face and ear, pinch marks on her hands, arms, shoulders and back and caning marks on her back and left leg.

“She also claimed to have been punched in the stomach and head and felt pain on several parts of her body in addition to being in a very hungry state when saved,” she said, adding that a temporary custody order under Section 25(2) of the Child’s Act 2001 would be sought after the girl’s condition had stabilised.

She said a Seremban district protection officer would conduct further investigation to determine the best permanent placement for the girl, in addition to additional conditions that will be suggested by the court to safeguard the girl’s welfare and future.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief, ACP Nanda Maarof confirmed having received a report on the abuse case.

“A 30-year-old Indonesian woman, who is the girl’s stepmother, was arrested on Tuesday (April 19) and posted bail on the same day. Investigation is still ongoing under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child’s Act 2001,” he added. — Bernama