Socio-economic development of Orang Asli among 35 initiatives promised by Vigneswaran

SUNGAI SIPUT: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Sungai Siput for the 15th General Election (GE15), Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran, has drawn up an action plan for the Orang Asli, which is among the 35 initiatives being promised to improve the well-being and harmony of the constituents in the parliamentary constituency.

The MIC president said a corporation to develop the socio-economy of the Orang Asli would be established for the purpose.

“There are several requests by the Orang Asli that we will work on, such as a settlement programme based on the Felda model and having Orang Asli representatives in the municipal council,“ he said when met by reporters at his office here last night.

Vigneswaran said his focus is also on education, economy and employment, which includes making Sungai Siput the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) Centre in Perak and to extend the natural gas distribution system network from Kinta Valley to Sungai Siput, which is expected to generate 2,500 job opportunities.

He said the manifesto, themed #RestoreSungaiSiput , is a short and long-term plan that would be implemented in stages for the benefit of all the constituents in the Sungai Siput parliamentary constituency.

On his campaign, Vigneswaran said he hoped to be able to meet all the electorates, including in the Orang Asli villages, before the polling day on Nov 19.

Vigneswaran is facing six other candidates for the seat, namely, the incumbent S. Kesavan, of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Datuk Seri G. Irudianathan (Perikatan Nasional), Ahmad Fauzi Mohd Jaafar (Pejuang) and three independent candidates.

The independent candidates are Baharudin Kamarudin, 63, R. Indrani, 50, and N Rajah, 57. - Bernama