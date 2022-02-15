Socso allocates RM3.57 mln to raise OSH awareness

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has allocated RM3.57 million in financial assistance to carry out activities to raise awareness level on occupational safety and health (OSH) aspects throughout the year.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said 37 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and institutions received the aid to carry out 639 programmes related to OSH this year.

“I hope that all NGOs and institutions that receive financial assistance from Socso manage the funds well and ensure that all planned programmes run smoothly and effectively.

“During the pandemic phase last year, I was informed that 399 OSH programmes were implemented with an allocation of RM2.25 million,” he said at the Socso financial assistance presentation ceremony today.

Also present at the event were Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health director-general Zailee Dollah.

He said the financial assistance was based on the scope and field of each institution and NGO to help Socso cultivate awareness on OSH, thus reducing accident rates in the country.

Awang said throughout last year, Socso received reports on 56,990 accident cases, with 33,096 of them being industrial accidents while 23,894 cases of commuting accidents.

He added based on the statistics, negligence and poor monitoring on the OSH compliance in the workplaces were the main factors contributing to these incidents. - Bernama