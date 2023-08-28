Socso and LZNK ink MoC to help asnaf group access social security benefits

ALOR SETAR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Lembaga Zakat Negeri Kedah (LZNK) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) today in efforts to help the ‘asnaf’ group gain access to social security benefits.

Socso was represented by Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, while Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Operations) Dr Mohd Faisal Mustaffa signed on behalf of LZNK.

Mohammed Azman said the programmes scheduled to be implemented involved data sharing and awareness of social security protection covered by all the existing Socso schemes.

“Also included are labour market intervention with the Employment Insurance Scheme (SIP), awareness of zakat (tithe) payments by employers and employees, and related social security protection programmes which will be jointly offered in the future,” he told reporters after signing the MoC, here today.

Mohammed Azman said LZNK will be responsible for all aspects involving assessment, collection and distribution of zakat, as well as providing aid and protection, particularly to the ‘asnaf’ group, in Kedah.

He said the cooperation will provide a platform to help eight zakat recipient groups and simultaneously ensure equal well-being for all.

“...I also believe that in addition to helping the needy, this cooperation will indirectly upgrade the skills of personnel from the agencies involved. They will be trained to become social security practitioners,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Sungai Petani, Mohammed Azman said workers in the gig sector of food delivery and passenger transport are advised to immediately register and make contributions to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to safeguard their welfare.

He said many in the gig economy were not contributing to Socso when only 29.8 per cent or a total of 208,818 individuals contributed out of a total of 700,704 actively working people.

“There are still many who do not contribute while the government is already funding 80 per cent (RM186.20) of the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) contribution for Contribution Plan 2 ... you only have to pay 20 per cent (RM46.60) only.

“This contribution is to take care of the welfare of the family...we need to learn from the recent plane crash (in Elmina)...I hope those who have not registered, will come forward to register and contribute,” he said here today.

Earlier, he handed over a Funeral Management Benefit (FPM) of RM2,000 to the family of p-hailing food delivery man Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Salleh, 32, who perished in the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near the Elmina Township on Aug 17, at Taman Sidam Kiri near here today. -Bernama