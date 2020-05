KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has recorded an increase in applications for training programmess for workers who have lost their jobs since the Movement Control Order (MCO) came into effect on March 18.

Its Socso Employment Insurance System Office head, Datuk Mohd Sahar Darusman said Socso through the Employment Insurance System (EIS) received more than 300 applications for training from unemployed workers including 197 applicants who had undergone online training.

“During this period, Socso is offering 250 online courses of which 75 are training courses that come with job placements,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Perkeso has taken proactive measures to enable workers who have lost their jobs to undergo online training from their homes since many training premises have been converted to Covid-19 quarantine centres throughout the MCO.

“Socso embraces this new normal in the implementation of active labour market policies and it is the first agency under the Ministry of Human Resources to implement virtual training programmes and open interviews,” he said.

He said from Jan 1 to May 17, Sosco had received 27,800 applications for EIS benefits.

Retrenched workers who are registered with Socso are advised to submit applications for EIS financial assistance, trainings and for job placements via its website www.perkeso.gov.my.

For more information, contact 03-8091 5167 / 03-8091 5164 / 03-8091 5162 / 03-8091 5150 / 03-8190 5146 or e-mail to latihanvokasional@perkeso.gov.my. — Bernama