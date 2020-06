KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Human Resources has directed the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to find ways for freelancers to gain social protection in the event of unfavourable conditions.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) said this was following the more flexible employment trends such as online businesses and food delivery that had been the choice of many younger generation in today’s gig economy.

“My stance is that no matter what kind of job, they must have a safety net either through their employer or their own ... I have asked Socso to find ways for them (freelancers) to be involved in contributions,“ he said after participating in the Ruang Bicara programme on Bernama TV last night.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said the ministry was setting up a special programme to assist workers who lose their jobs in sectors such as the hospitality, aviation and tourism by providing skills training which are relevant to their new jobs.

“I think the Malaysian generation today will seize whatever job opportunities they have post Covid-19, as long as their family’s welfare is well taken care of, so some are ready to get involved in the 3D sector.

“But the government will not do anything drastically. Any efforts aimed at reducing the dependence on foreign workers will be done gradually, by filling the positions with local workers,“ he said. — Bernama