Socso assists engineer plagued by health issues

KLANG: A father of three who was at his wit’s end trying to figure out how to support his children after he stopped working a year ago due to a health condition can now breathe a sigh of relief after receiving his disability pension and rehabilitation equipment from the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Former engineer, K. Gunasegaran, 42, said his life totally changed after he was diagnosed with ischemic heart disease and heart failure with reduced ejection fraction in 2022.

He said the monthly disability pension of RM2,751 that he received today meant that he and his family could cover their expenses as they had fully relied on his income as head of the household.

“After I stopped work, I felt like a fool, I studied so hard (in the past) but now I can’t work. I really hope this treatment will work, even if it’s not 100 per cent, at least I can recover well enough to do something rather than sitting around.

“I need to think fast about what I can do after this,” he told reporters after Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar presented his disability pension at his residence here today, in the presence of Selangor Socio-economic Development, Social Welfare and Workers Empowerment Committee chairman V. Ganabatirau and Sosco chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammad Azman Aziz Mohammed.

According to Gunasegaran, he has lost about 40 kilogrammes (kg) from his previous weight of 98 kg.

“This disease makes my heart and kidneys weak till I have trouble breathing and can’t do anything. I have trouble eating as well,” the long-time Socso contributor, who started contributing in 1999, said.

Meanwhile fellow Socso aid recipient P. Sokkayee, 54, received a RM500 disability pension and rehabilitation equipment, including adult diapers, a commode chair and wheelchair today.

The former factory worker is suffering from kidney issues and would feel numb after walking or conducting daily activities, which restricted her movements.

“On May 23, doctors confirmed Sokkayee suffered disability due to degenerative kyphoscoliosis, which made her unfit for work.

“As such, she qualifies for a monthly pension for the rest of her life and Socso will also prepare physical rehabilitation facilities and dialysis treatment for her,” Socso said in a statement today. - Bernama