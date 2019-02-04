Socso detects 159 fraudulent claims last year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) detected a total of 159 fraudulent claims last year, according to its CEO Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Of the total, he said, 100 cases were resolved, while six cases were still under investigation and 53 were new cases.

“I urge people with any information or have been cheated by middlemen in claiming Socso benefits, to come forward to inform us so that the fraudulent activities can be eradicated and the offenders can be brought to court.

“Once again, I like to stress that Socso’s services are free and there is no need for middlemen for any service or claim,” he said in a statement.

He said Socso was working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate all fraudulent cases for the benefit of all contributors. — Bernama