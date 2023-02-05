Socso: Employers urged to register employees during two-month amnesty period

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is giving a two-month amnesty period, from yesterday (May 1) to June 30 for employers to voluntarily register their employees for protection.

Socso chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said this is the first time the agency is giving a two-month amnesty period, instead of only one month previously.

“The purpose is to give more time for employers to voluntarily register their employees for Socso protection.

“Hence, Socso calls on all employers who have not registered and contributed (for their mployees) to immediately do so voluntarily either online through the ASSIST Portal or at any of the 54 Socso offices nationwide, or by contacting Socso Careline at 1-300-22-8000,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said employers who voluntarily registered their workers during the amnesty period would be exempted from compound and prosecution even after the given grace period had expired.

Mohammed Azman said an operation, Ops Kesan 2023, would be launched after the amnesty period had ended against errant employers.

“Ops Kesan aims to ensure that all employers who employ at least one employee (regardless of the amount of salary) register their companies and employees in accordance with the provisions of Sections 4 and 5 of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) as well as Sections 14 and 16 of the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800),” he said,

He said more than 500 officers would be deployed under the operation to identify employers who fail to register and contribute to Socso. - Bernama