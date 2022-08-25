Socso has paid out over RM300m in benefit claims this year

ALOR GAJAH: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has paid out more than RM319.4 million in benefit claims to eligible contributors nationwide from January to July this year.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said payments were made to 252,188 cases under various categories such as temporary and permanent disablement, medical, dependant and funeral benefits.

“The highest payment made so far is for the permanent disablement benefit totalling RM128.3 million involving 9,957 cases, followed by the temporary disablement benefit of RM117.9 million involving 197,576 cases.

“Hence, we would like to remind all employers to continue contributing to Socso as stipulated under Section 4 and Section 5 of the Employees Social Security Act 1969,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, together with Socso Prihatin Squad, Awang handed over benefit payment and rehabilitation equipment to an Insured Person, Zulkipli Omar in Kelemak here today.

Zulkipli, 59, who has been suffering paralysis on one side of his body since May due to diabetes and high blood pressure, is eligible to receive the invalidity pension amounting to RM891.67 per month and the constant attendance allowance of RM500 per month in addition to other necessities such as disposable diapers, mattresses and milk.

Zulkipli’s wife, Norhayati Mohd Nor, 59, said the monthly assistance helps to ease the family’s burden, adding that she was grateful that her husband had contributed to Socso when he was still working. - Bernama