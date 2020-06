KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) hopes that more gig employees will benefit from social safety protection, through the matching grant for gig economy platforms under the Penjana Economic Recovery Plan (PenjanaGig), opened for registration from Monday until Dec 31, 2021.

Socso chief executive Datuk Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed in a statement yesterday said the gig economy platforms are encouraged to participate in the scheme as their workers are exposed to hazards in the course of their work.

He said according to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), it is estimated that 28,425 gig economy workers have registered with Socso since Jan 1 and the figure represents seven percent of the 400,000 individuals involved in the gig economy in the country.

Through PenjanaGig, Mohammed Azman said gig workers would be protected under Plan Two of the Socso Self Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) with a yearly RM232.80 contribution given free for one year.

He said those eligible for the PenjanaGig social protection must be gainfully employed by gig economy companies registered with MDEC.

To register gig service providers may do so via gig.perkeso.gov.my or visit www.perkeso.gov.my or call 1-300-22-8000 or email perkeso@perkeso.gov.my for more information.

Gig platform workers include riders and drivers delivering food, drinks and parcels or e-hailing service providers booked via online apps for platforms such as GrabCar, FoodPanda, Lalamove and BungkusIt. — Bernama