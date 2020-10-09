Socso identifies 30 fraudulent claim cases under wage subsidy programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has so far identified 30 false claim cases related to misuse of the wage subsidy scheme (PSU) funds since it was introduced last March.

Its chief executive Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said there would be no compromise with employers who falsify documents adding that the cases involved companies among them, in Kedah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

“We (Socso) view this matter seriously and take note that we will work together with the authorities including the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for legal action to be taken.

Of the 30 cases, Kedah has eight cases, Selangor (six), Kuala Lumpur (five), Perak (three), Johor and Pahang two cases respectively, and one each in Kelantan, Sarawak, Sabah and Penang. We foresee that several more cases will be identified,“ he told a press conference at Menara Perkeso today.

As such Mohammed Azman urged employers who had submitted false claims or inaccurate information, to come forward or contact Socso to return the funds under the PSU, hiring incentive and employee retention programmes.

Since the PSU was launched, a total of 281 complaints have been lodged against employers who failed to pass on the incentive payments to their employees.

He also confirmed the MACC statement issued on Oct 7 in relation to a Selangor company managing director who has been detained to assist into investigations over alleged fraudulent claims to get the wage subsidy aid.

“The case involved 185 employees and payments of about RM415,000. It is one of the 30 cases we have identified,” he said adding that RM11.8 billion in wage subsidies have been paid to employers. — Bernama