Socso introduces Malaysian standard on road traffic safety for gig workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has introduced the Malaysian Standard 2756 - Good Practices for Platform Providers in Implementing Work-Related Road Traffic Safety Management (MS 2756:2023), as a tool to achieve the government’s target to improve road safety in line with the development of the digital economy and gig workers.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar said MS 2756:2023, which was initially proposed by Socso and developed through a working group under the national standards development infrastructure, was intended as a guideline for good practices to platform providers to ensure safer management of work travel.

“The Department of Standards Malaysia, under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), as the national standards body in Malaysia has successfully published MS 2756:2023 in collaboration with experts from various stakeholders, including the authorities, research institutes, academia, professional bodies and associations as well as industry players.

“The MS 2756:2023 also supports the government’s current policies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025 (OSHMP25) and Malaysia Road Safety Plan 2022-2030 (MRSP 2022-2030),” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Vision Zero Malaysia Seminar 2023 here, today.

He said a briefing on MS 2756:2023 was also held today to create awareness as well as encourage its use among related parties.

Meanwhile, Socso also shared the latest statistics with regard to accidents recorded under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) involving the transport of goods and food and passenger transport sectors with 1,204 accident cases and 25 deaths reported for both sectors.

“Based on accident report statistics through SKSPS involving the goods and food transport sector as well as passenger transport, there has been an increase of 158.9 per cent from 723 cases in 2021 to 1,872 cases in 2022.

“In fact, an increase of 56 per cent was also recorded in the number of deaths, which jumped from 25 cases in 2021 to 39 in 2022 for workers from the goods and food transport sector and passenger transport in a series of travel-related accidents,“ said Socso. -Bernama