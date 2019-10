KANGAR: Social Security Organisation (Socso) via the Employment Insurance System (EIS) has received applications from 24,397 individuals who lost their jobs until September with benefit payments amounting to RM65.7 million.

Human Resources Ministry secretary-general Datuk Amir Omar said all those who lost their jobs were helped through the Employment Service Programme.

“Every insured person will be assisted by an Employment Service officer who acts as a counsellor.

“Through the programme for the same period, 11,585 insured persons have successfully returned to work and Socso is currently actively developing the Job Portal system which is expected to be operational by the end of this month,” he told reporters after launching the EIS Perlis Employment Advocacy and Carnival Programme 2019 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Derma here, today.

The programme now in its third edition also offers more than 950 job opportunities by 16 employers in various sectors.

According to Amir, as of 11am, 20 job seekers were offered work and hired by employers who had participated in the programme. - Bernama