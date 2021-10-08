SOCSO’s RTW programme gives disabled man new lease of life

GEORGE TOWN: Being a person with disability (PwD) is not an obstacle for Muhammad Shakir Mohamad Zakaria to live independently, thanks to the Return To Work programme mooted by the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

The 32-year-old man who is paralysed from the waist down after being involved in a road accident 14 years ago, said being disabled has taught him the true meaning of persistance.

“My life has totally changed after knowing that I would end up with a permanent disability which requires me to always depend on a wheelchair to move.

“Through the RTW programme, I have been provided with various assistance, including receiving medical treatments at the Penang Hospital, invalidity pension and physical and vocational rehabilitation services.

“I also had the chance to undergo a training course provided by Socso (to return to work) that helped me to secure a job in the public sector eight years ago,” he told reporters when met at his residence in Kampung Makam here, today.

He said said that he was very fortunate because despite only contributing to Socso for less that two months prior to the incident, the welfare benefits he received were beyond expectation.

“The supply of the rehabilitation equipment such as the ultra-light weight and manual standing wheelchair costing thousands of ringgit each has greatly helped me with my daily activities especially at work.

“Indeed, I feel so thankful to Socso for introducing the RTW programme which has given me the chance to live a better life despite my shortcoming,” said the third of six siblings.

Earlier, Muhammad Shakir received a contribution of essential items form George Town Socso manager Rafidah Abdul Rahim..

Present were HPP Rehabilitation Medicine Department head Dr Zetty Noreeta Mohd Rozali and Penang RTW chief Mohd Zaki Zainudin.- Bernama