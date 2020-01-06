Socso’s scheme for self-employed provides protection against work-related injuries

PETALING JAYA: The move by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to expand its social security scheme to more self-employed people has been given the thumbs-up.

The scheme, called Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), provides protection for insured self-employed people against employment injuries including occupational diseases and accidents during work-related activities.

Muhammad Haziq Azrie, a 22-year-old used shoes trader, said this would benefit more underprivileged people.

The entrepreneur was involved in a motorcycle accident when he was delivering shoes two years ago. He had to use his savings to cover his medical expenses.

“I am really happy that my job is now covered in the scheme. It is one less thing to worry about. I will contribute to the scheme,” said Haziq, who operates Thrifty Legacy.

“As long as they provide medical and disability benefits, I will be happy as many self-employed people I know have health financing problems. This will greatly ease their burden.”

For the owner of AZ Mobile, Abuzar Jamaludin, 25, the monthly contribution makes managing of his day-to-day finances easier.

The 25-year-old, who repairs phones, said the monthly subscription is affordable and the benefits are sufficient.

“We do not know when or how big a problem we will face in the event of an accident.”

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed (pix) had on Friday announced the scheme would cover 19 new informal sectors, beginning Jan 1.

Those who choose an insured monthly income option of RM1,050 will have to contribute RM13.10 each month, RM19.40 for monthly income of RM1,550, RM36.90 for RM2,950 and RM49.40 for an income of RM3,950.