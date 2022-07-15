Socso suspends RM423 million PenjanaKerjaya payments

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has suspended the payments for the Hiring Incentive Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) amounting to RM423 million following misappropriation and false claims involving employers and training providers.

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the suspension was made based on the data analysis and continuous monitoring by the agency’s AntiFraud, Ethics and Integrity (AFEI) unit.

He said the investigation into PenjanaKerjaya’s false claims was made through Ops Hire, which was conducted in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after surveillance and intelligence conducted since May last year found that certain employers had made false claims and misappropriated these funds.

“Socso is committed to giving its support and dull cooperation to the MACC in carrying out investigations into PenjanaKerjaya false claim cases involving employers and training providers under Ops Hire.

“Socso views seriously the misappropriation of fund issue as the government’s financial assistance is aimed to ease the burden of those who are really in need, according to the set requirements and procedures,” he said in a statement today.

Mohammed Azman said the Socso had so far disbursed payments of RM2.34 billion to 45,379 employers to hire 327,789 jobseekers under the PenjanaKerjaya programme.

“Socso always emphasises integrity, honesty and trust in distributing government’s financial assistance because it involves public funds.

“Hence, employers are reminded to be honest and have integrity when submitting their applications for any government assistance programmes, including for PenjanaKerjaya implemented by the agency,” he said.

He also added that employers who had misappropriated the PenjanaKerjaya fund or submitted a false claim are advised to come forward and make a voluntary repayment or contact Socso to solve this problem before any action is taken. - Bernama