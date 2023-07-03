Socso targets over 1,000 companies in Ops Cegah 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) is aiming to visit more than 1,000 companies nationwide to conduct meetings with the management of companies which have recorded the highest number of workplace accidents in ‘Ops Cegah 2023’.

Its chief executive, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said these meetings (to raise awareness of workplace accidents) will be held from today (March 7) till March 22, and are based on the Top 100 and Top 20 list of registered companies that recorded travel-related and industrial accidents in 2022.

“As a result of Ops Cegah 2022, a total of 26 employers were removed from the Socso list of 100 Employers with the Highest Travel Accidents.

“These (companies) have shown a decrease in the accident rate of between 12 and 80 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021,“ he said at the launching ceremony of Ops Cegah 2023 here today.

Apart from this, he said a total of 32 employers have successfully been removed from Socso’s Top 100 Employers with the Highest Industrial Accidents recording a decrease in accidents of six to 80 per cent.

“This year, Ops Cegah 2023 will be conducted in an integrated manner by Socso via all its offices nationwide, together with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

“Besides these, the operation also involves the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) and the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF). This time, it is supported by the Road Transport Department (RTD),” he said.

He also said that a total of 72,149 accidents were reported to Socso in 2022, compared to 56,990 cases in 2021.

“This shows a 26.6 per cent increase (in accidents). The increase is probably due to the reopening of more economic sectors post-Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. - Bernama