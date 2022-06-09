Socso targets over 40,000 registered employers by year-end

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Social Security Organisation (Socso) is targeting more than 40,000 employers in the state to register their businesses and employees by the end of this year.

Its director Nora Yaacob said that based on records, only 30,949 employers had registered their businesses and employees in various sectors throughout Kelantan, as of May this year.

She said employers are required to register in accordance with the provisions of Sections 4 and 5 of the Employees Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), Sections 14 and 16 of the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800), and the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789).

“The Act 4 and Act 800 stipulate two main offences, namely the failure of an employer to register and the failure of the employer to register employees. Socso will also issue compliance instructions and stern action if they still fail to contribute.

“All employers or individuals who hire a local or foreign worker must register and contribute to Socso under Act 4 and Act 800. This includes individuals who employ domestic workers such as maids, personal helpers, gardeners, babysitters, and so on,” she said at a press conference at the Kelantan Socso office, here today.

Nora said to ensure that the act is complied with, Socso launched the ‘Ops Pemutihan’ in May to allow all individuals and employers who have employees to register with Socso.

She said through ‘Ops Pemutihan’ Socso has visited a total of 866 premises in several districts including Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, and Kota Bharu.

“Of the number of premises inspected, we found that only 368 employers have complied with the laws, while a total of 337 employers have not registered either their enterprises or their employees, and 161 are not eligible to register.

“Therefore, once ‘Ops Pemutihan’ ended in May, we started implementing the ‘Ops Kesan’ starting June 1. Socso no longer provides opportunities to any employers and self-employed people who are not yet registered and made a contribution and a notice of compound is immediately issued to those found violating the rules,” she said.

She added that any employer or individual who is issued a compound from June 1 to 31 under ‘Ops Kesan’ will be given a discount on compound payments between 25 to 75 per cent. — Bernama