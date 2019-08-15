Socso to act against cabbies, e-hailing drivers yet to contribute to social security scheme

TEMERLOH: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) will take stern action against errant taxi, e-hailing and private bus drivers who have yet to contribute to the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme.

Socso general manager (benefit section) Ismail Abi Hashim said the move was to ensure the welfare of the group, including family members, in the event of any untoward incident happening while working.

“We have carried out a lot of awareness campaigns since the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 came into force on June 1, 2017 and there are an estimated 270,000 e-hailing drivers and 41,000 taxi drivers. While the number of private bus drivers in the country is 40,000.

“Of the total, currently only 52,900 people, which is less than 20% have contributed,” he told Bernama here today.

Ismail said this to reporters after handing over a funeral management payment cheque for RM2,000 to Jenab Sulaiman, 68, and Gayah Ninggal, 65, at Taman Bahagia Court here. Their husband died in an accident on Sunday.

In the accident, Nordin Kapas, 72, was killed after his taxi skidded and collided with a Proton Preve car at Kilometre 132 Kuala Lumpur-Maran Road near here, who was believed to have been driving while feeling drowsy.

Ismail said, Socso now has a prihatin squad to carry out checks on drivers from time to time before any action is taken against those who were still not contributing.

“Drivers who fail to contribute can be fined up to RM5,000 but if they are willing to come to the Socso office to contribute, no compound action will be taken,” he said.

Jenab, meanwhile, is grateful to receive Socso’s benefits including a lifetime monthly pension of RM283.50, despite her late husband having only recently started to contribute since Aug 1.

“A small amount of this money can cover my expenses. Although my husband’s contribution was short, I was surprised to be informed that he was entitled to this benefit,” she said. — Bernama