Socso urges employers in Keningau to register foreign workers under EIS

KENINGAU: Employers in the district who hire foreign workers with valid documents have been urged to register their employees under the Social Security Organisation (Socso)’s Employment Injury Scheme (EIS).

Keningau Socso branch head Rijal Jamalludin said the scheme would provide medical benefit, temporary disablement benefit, permanent disablement benefit, dependants’ benefit, constant attendance allowance, and rehabilitation.

“This scheme applies to employers who hire foreign workers with valid documents including expatriates and the employees will be eligible for several benefits under this scheme except the Invalidity Pension Scheme under Act 4,” he told Bernama here today.

Rijal said the scheme, implemented on Jan 1 was to replace the Foreign Workers Compensation Scheme under the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1952.

He said thus far, seven employers involving 28 workers in the district had registered under the scheme as the registration could be done online via Socso’s official portal.

Rijal said employers who had already registered their industry and employees to Socso were also urged to do so.

He said employers who failed to comply with the directive could be fined of up to RM10,000 or two years’ jail or both, if found guilty.

He also advised employers from the nearby districts, namely, Sook, Nabawan, Pagalungan, Tambunan, Tenom and Kemabong to heed government’s call. — Bernama