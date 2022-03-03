Soft stance not ideal to fight graft: Ex-MACC panel member

PETALING JAYA: The move by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to reduce charges or issue compound notices does not bode well for the fight against graft.

Former MACC advisory board panel member Tan Sri Robert Phang yesterday called for the full brunt of the law to be brought down on those caught for wrongdoing.

He said reducing the charges or issuing compounds will only encourage others to ignore the law.

“They know that if they are caught, they can plead with MACC to either compound them or have their charges reduced. How do you (expect) the public to place their trust in such an institution?”

Phang cited the example of former Sabah Water Department deputy director Teo Chee Keong, who was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal and had to pay a RM30 million compound.

Teo, 58, was facing 146 money laundering charges, involving land titles, cash and bank accounts, amounting to RM32.93 million.

Phang said that Teo only paid a compound of RM30 million.

“To top this off, when there is wrongdoing by an MACC officer, it is the commission that conducts the investigation.”

Phang questioned how there could be impartiality when MACC conducts its own investigations.

He said an independent body, and not MACC itself, is needed to investigate its officers involved in wrongdoings.

He cited MACC senior officer Shahrum Nizam Baharuddin, 41, who reportedly went on a RM2.71 million spending spree.

Shahrum was accused of misappropriating US$6.94 million seized by the commission at the MACC special action branch chief’s room.

Phang said Shahrum was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with a jail term of up to 20 years, whipping and a fine.

He said the prosecution offered an alternative charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of not less than six months and not more than five years, with whipping and a fine.

He questioned how such actions were allowed.

“The issue of counterfeit money involving MACC officers has still not been properly explained, although only Shahrum had been charged and sentenced.

“How did the officer get hold of the counterfeit money? Who else was involved? Have those involved in printing the counterfeit money been arrested and charged?”

Phang said whether it is an old or new issue, MACC must provide an explanation to the public.