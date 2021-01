PETALING JAYA: Despite the higher rate of infection, most stakeholders view the second movement control order (MCO 2.0) as less restrictive than the first.

The view across the board is that the first MCO was much stricter than the current one.

Under the first MCO, which was implemented from March 18 to June 9 last year, fewer business sectors were allowed to operate compared with MCO 2.0, which came into force on Jan 13.

According to SME Association of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Michael Kang, this has come as a relief for the business community.

“This shows that the government understands the important role that SME play in the economy,” he said.

In the previous MCO, only very essential services were allowed to operate. But this time, the entire supply chain is still at work.

Kang said this will go a long way towards ensuring the survival of small and medium enterprises in these difficult times.

“The government has learned from the previous MCO that shutting down entire business sectors will have a jarring effect on the economy.”

He said the government needs to be more stringent when enforcing the rules.

“If people continue to ignore the SOP, the government will have to impose heavier penalties to reflect how dangerous the situation is.”

Kang said that instead of a RM1,000 fine, it should be raised to RM5,000 to make people understand the importance of adhering to the SOP.

He pointed out that the country cannot afford more lockdowns just because some people ignore the the SOP.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said the first MCO had crippled the operations of most businesses as only selected essential services were allowed to operate, and even that, only at 50% capacity.

He said many businesses saw substantial financial losses and a drop in revenue. There were severe challenges in terms of sustainability, employment and productivity.

“Given the experiences and lessons learnt from the first MCO, the current MCO has been better managed by the government, including recognising the need for more business activities to continue to ensure economic recovery, business sustainability and job security,” he added.

However, he said all agencies involved in enforcing the MCO, including local authorities, must synchronise the rules to prevent confusion that can lead to disruptions in business activities.

Malaysia Budget Hotel Association deputy president Dr Sri Ganesh Michael likened the current lockdown to more of a conditional MCO.

He said the rules are not as stringent as before and there are more people moving around, unlike the first MCO.