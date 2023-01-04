Soil movement cause of water supply disruption in Manjung, Perak Tengah: LAP

IPOH: The operation of the Teluk Kepayang Water Treatment Plant has been stopped following the occurrence of soil movement, causing the position of raw water pipes to shift in the ground.

Perak Water Board (LAP) said that this had caused the pipes to be disconnected and raw water could not be channelled to the water treatment plant.

“Due to this, a total of 79,360 account users experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions in the districts of Manjung and Perak Tengah,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the affected areas in Manjung are Ayer Tawar, Sitiawan, Seri Manjung, Lekir to Kayan, Pangkor and Lumut while the areas affected in the Perak Tengah district are Seberang Perak, Changkat Lada, Kampung Gajah, Bukit Chawi, Simpang Ranggam and Hujung Rintis.

The LAP said that repair works are being carried out to enable the plant to operate at 30 per cent capacity, in line with work to repair the raw water pipes measuring 1,200-millimetre (mm) in diameter.

It expects the pipe repairs to be completed on Monday (April 3) for the full operation of the water treatment plant, adding that water supply is expected to be restored in stages.

“The LAP has mobilised water tankers to the affected areas to provide emergency water supply to consumers,” it said.

The LAP said it will provide updates on water supply restoration to the affected areas from time to time through all its communication channels and advised consumers to use water prudently during this period. - Bernama